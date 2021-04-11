80 Prospects in 80 Days: Bowling Green TE Quintin Morris

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 63: TE Quintin Morris

College: Bowling Green

Height: 6'2" Weight: 251 lbs

Draft range: 6th-7th round

Analysis: Morris is a bit of a "tweener" when it comes to the ideal size of a tight end and/or receiver. He's played both positions and played them at a fairly high level. In most cases, the ability to show that kind of versatility plays into your favor as a prospect. In this instance, I think it hurts Morris' draft stock because teams are unsure of where he will fit best at the next level.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Playing exclusively at wide receiver early in his career, Bowling Green star Quintin Morris made the transition to the tight end position, presenting a huge mismatch weapon that every MAC defense had to account for. Morris is a smooth athlete who still resembles a wide receiver more than a true tight end, presenting a tough matchup for most linebackers and safeties. As a moving piece at H back, Morris presents the biggest issues, also showing some chops as a YAC option on shorter routes. He tests the seam well, quickly establishing leverage on second-level defenders. Morris has built up speed that can cause some issues when he gets a runway. He is alignment versatile, working from every spot, including H back, out wide, in the slot, and as a traditional inline tight end. From a physical perspective, Morris is a shorter tight end that boasts a dense frame that might lack further growth potential. This bulky build has added some tightness in his hips, affecting his ability to get cleanly out of his breaks. Morris tends to telegraph his routes, presenting little deception for opposing defenders. For a former wide receiver, Morris has some troubling drops on film, really struggling in 2020 to keep hold of the football. As you might expect from a player of his background, Morris is an underwhelming blocker who has a difficult time maintaining balance working at the point of attack. While he is an intriguing developmental option athletically, his current shortcomings will make it difficult to be rosterable in the near future. Look for a practice squad opportunity as his best chance to stick early.

