80 Prospects in 80 Days: Clemson WR Cornell Powell

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 69: WR Cornell Powell

College: Clemson

Height: 6'0" Weight: 210 lbs

Draft range: 6th

Analysis: For the first four years of his career, Cornell Powell rarely sniffed the field and had a very limited role in the Tigers' offense. In 2020, he developed into one of Trevor Lawrence's top receivers by hauling in 53 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns. By being a bit of a late bloomer, it's hard to really tell what you're going to get from him at the next level. You know he's going to make plays down the field (16.6 yards per catch) but if he gets put into an offense that likes to dink and dunk, he may not be as effective.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Emerging as Clemon’s vertical threat in the offense in 2020 throughout the latter half of the season, Cornell Powell has found a productive role for the first time in his career with the Tigers’ program. Swallowed up in a deep unit over the last few years, Powell has yet to have the opportunity to garner consistent looks or playing time. Since his breakout game vs Boston College in 2020, Powell has been just the playmaker they have been lacking on the perimeter of that offense. Powell could be a hidden gem in this 2021 NFL Draft class. He has a suddenness to his breaks that makes you optimistic about his ability to translate as a separator to the next level. He doesn’t possess elite traits athletically, however, he does meet the threshold required to find a home in the NFL. Though he can get rough-up defenders as a run blocker, you don’t see that same physicality throughout his route stems. His average athleticism and lack of production profile will make him an under-the-radar prospect in this notable wide receiver class, though he may be a nice surprise once he gets to the NFL and is put in a role that maximizes what he can do.

