80 Prospects in 80 Days: Duke DE Victor Dimukeje

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 46: DE Victor Dimukeje

College: Duke

Height: 6'2" Weight: 265 lbs

Draft range: 4th round

Analysis: Over the last three seasons, Dimukeje has racked up 19.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss. This guy knows how to live in the opponents' backfield despite not having top-end speed off the edge. He's a scrappy defensive end that is going to annoy many offensive linemen with how he plays hard all the way through the whistle. He's not an easy guy to block and will do everything he can to beat his man in one on one's. Depending on how his body transforms over the next year or so will determine where he will lineup. If he continues to bulk up, he could be moved inside. Should he stay about where he currently is, there's a chance he could be moved to linebacker. Obviously, his speed and coverage skills would be a big question mark for that position.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Dimukeje isn’t the fastest pass rusher around, but his bend and leverage are what consistently wins him the edge. He has a stout and rocked-up frame that helps him get underneath bigger, more powerful offensive linemen and beat them to the point of attack. His motor and work ethic are two things that shine through on film. Even if he is unable to defeat a block and is taken out of the play, he works relentlessly to recover and pursue the football. What Dimukeje needs to improve on is his plan of attack when rushing the passer. If he can’t win the edge with his bend, he gets eaten up by opposing offensive tackles and taken straight out of the play. He can get lost in the shuffle and overpowered when latched onto by a larger offensive lineman. He hasn’t developed an inside counter rush move yet, which limits his ability to consistently affect the quarterback. If Dimukeje can develop a more complete repertoire and complement that with his motor, he can carve out a nice role as a situational pass rusher at the next level.

