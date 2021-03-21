80 Prospects in 80 Days: Florida State DL Marvin Wilson

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 43: DL Marvin Wilson

College: Florida State

Height: 6'5" Weight: 304 lbs

Draft range: 4th round

Analysis: Some draft experts actually had a first-round grade on Wilson prior to suffering from a season-ending leg injury. In his sophomore and junior seasons combined, Wilson tallied 85 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble. This man was an absolute wrecking machine prior to his injury. It might be a risk to take him but doing so in the 4th round seems pretty safe to me. This will give Carolina a replacement for Kawann Short and could create the next dominant tandem with Wilson and Derrick Brown.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Wilson has prototypical size, excellent strength, and sound athleticism for the position. Long and athletic, he is naturally strong and utilizes his hands to blow up plays due to his pure physicality. Wilson is an outstanding run-stuffer with an explosive burst to blow up backfields. He’s a force to be reckoned with against the pass and can beat pass-blocking linemen with one move combined with his power. At times it seems as if Wilson is a step too slow, which puts him in poor positions during the play. He admitted as much, stating that was a major point of emphasis during the 2019 offseason and that he has worked on trying to improve his footwork/get-off, in addition to getting in the film room more. He has weighed as much as 330 pounds but has gained some quickness since shedding some weight and playing in the 310-315 range.

