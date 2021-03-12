80 Prospects in 80 Days: Florida State S Hamsah Nasirildeen

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Prospect No. 33: S Hamsah Nasirildeen

College: Florida State

Height: 6'4" Weight: 220 lbs

Draft range: 3rd round

Analysis: Nasirildeen is one of my favorite prospects in the 2021 draft and for some reason, he isn't getting nearly the amount of attention that he deserves. His size is clearly the first thing that jumps off the page but his versatility and how active he is on the field are probably his two best traits.

Due to his size, he can slide down into the box in run support, but is probably going to see the majority of his snaps in the NFL at strong safety. Regardless of where he lines up pre-snap, he always seems to be involved in the play. He only played in two games this past season after dealing with a knee injury but in 2019, Nasirildeen totaled 101 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions (one pick-six), and one sack.

Carolina hit a home run in round two with Jeremy Chinn a year ago. Could they build a solid tandem with Nasirildeen, a Concord, NC native? Only time will tell.

Analysis by Eric Herauf of the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

A big, athletic and versatile safety, Nasirildeen can do everything on the field. He is the type of player who can play as the deep safety, in the box, and blitz the quarterback, or play coverage. Nasirildeen has shown that he can be successful in coverage against tight ends and running backs. Even with his size, 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, he can keep up with running backs right on their tails and prevent the catch or yards after the catch. When it comes to the tight end position, Nasirildeen can put up a fight at the catch-point, prevent the catch and even come down with the interception. He has great hands and is a true ball-hawk.

The most valuable asset of Nasirildeen’s overall game is his significant strength when playing run defense. He is an outstanding tackler and possesses the ideal length to grab hold of the ball-carriers and bring them down, without giving up the yards after contact. Nasirildeen likes to lay the lumber occasionally but overall, he will wrap up the tackler.

