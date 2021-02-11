80 Prospects in 80 Days: Florida TE Kyle Pitts

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 4: TE Kyle Pitts

College: Florida

Height: 6'6" Weight: 240 lbs

Draft range: Top 10

Analysis: What I like most about Pitts is his ability to make tough, contested catches. A lot of tight ends coming out of college do most of their damage in the open field, but Pitts can be just as dangerous in traffic as he is on the outside. He runs like a receiver and honestly, would not be shocked if a team decided to move him to receiver full-time. Pitts reminds me a lot of Chase Claypool who came out of Notre Dame and was one of the league's top rookie receivers with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two have a similar build, strengths, traits, and project to be quality pass catchers for a long time in the NFL.

It's highly unlikely the Panthers will use their first-round pick on a tight end despite it being one of the team's biggest needs. The offensive line, secondary, and, of course, quarterback position are going to need to be addressed first and foremost. Pitts is going to be an elite playmaker in the NFL but unless Carolina trades back, which I don't foresee happening, Pitts won't be in a Panther uniform. But who knows what will happen?

Inside analysis from Zach Goodall of All Gators on Sports Illustrated:

Kyle Pitts is a freak. That's really all that anybody needs to know.

Even the most average quarterbacks could have their game elevated with a guy like Pitts in their offense. Standing at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, he's simply too big for a cornerback or safety to contend in coverage. After clocking a 4.7-second 40-yard-dash in high school at a similar size, Pitts is also too fast for linebackers to keep up with down the field.

Defenses are forced to pick their poison or send extra help to cover Pitts in college, and that should translate to the NFL given his size and athleticism. He's a surprisingly nimble route-runner given his lanky stature, which expands his catch radius tremendously.

According to Pro Football Focus, 39 of Pitts' 43 receptions in 2020 went for either first downs or touchdowns, averaging 17.9 yards per reception and six yards after the catch. He didn't post a single drop along the way.

Pitts isn't a great blocker technically, but the effort is certainly there and his upper-body strength can take care of lighter edge players, linebackers, and defensive backs. He's still capable of lining up in-line, seen by his 261 snaps with his hand in the dirt in 2020, along with 79 in the slot and 69 out wide.

My question is: Why would teams fret over his blocking ability? That should be a cherry on top of what Pitts has to offer: Game-breaking ability and a best friend for a team's quarterback.

