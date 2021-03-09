80 Prospects in 80 Days: Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 30: CB Tyson Campbell

College: Georgia

Height: 6'2" Weight: 190 lbs

Draft range: 2nd round

Analysis: The physical skills and natural ability are there for Campbell but he is far from a finished product. He's very similar to where Donte Jackson was when the Panthers drafted him out of LSU - a fast corner that is solid in press coverage but needs a little work down the field. Could he help the Panthers right away? Yes. Will he be the solution to their issues at corner? I don't think so, at least not in 2021. Campbell still has a little way to go before he can become a solidified stater on an NFL defense, which means Carolina still needs to address the position in free agency or via trade. However, Campbell does hold a promising future that would be hard to pass up on.

Analysis from Brooks Austin of Dawgs Daily on Sports Illustrated:

Nearing 6'3, 190 pounds Campbell has the kind of length that you simply cannot teach. The body type alone would make him attractive to NFL personnel departments. Pair that incredible length with uncommon speed and athleticism and you've got NFL measurables.

Sources close to the program expect Campbell to threaten a sub 4.4 in the forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Campbell ran a verified 10.39 in the 100m as a senior in high school. For comparison, the Olympic qualifying time in 2020 was 10.05. Simply put, he's one of the fastest players available in this year's draft class.

He's not just long and fast either. Campbell has extremely loose hips and gets in and out of his breaks with ease. He also has above-average ball skills as a defensive back.

For all of the physical traits Campbell possesses, it hasn't translated into production during his time at Georgia. In 31 games played in college, his first and only career interception came during the South Carolina game this year. Which forces the question of whether or not he's situationally aware.

