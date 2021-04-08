Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
80 Prospects in 80 Days: Kansas State EDGE Wyatt Hubert

An in-depth scouting report on K-State edge rusher Wyatt Hubert.
Author:
Publish date:

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 61: EDGE Wyatt Hubert

College: Kansas State

Height: 6'2" Weight: 265 lbs

Draft range: 5th round

Analysis: Although a little undersized, Wyatt Hubert is able to hold his own in both the run game and in pass rush. He constantly lives in the backfield and at times, can be a bit of an annoyance to the opposing offensive line. His game isn't fully developed but somehow, someway, he wins the majority of his one on ones up front. Over the last three years at Kansas State, Hubert racked up 94 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 20 sacks.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Boasting a well-built and powerful frame, Hubert is the type of speed-to-power converter who can overwhelm opposing offensive tackles at the top of the arc. In the run game, Hubert sets a firm and powerful edge gaining easy extension on the front side of runs. On the backside, he plays with outstanding effort to make chase-down plays in pursuit. Hubert’s hand usage is phenomenal, equally strong as he is crafty. He has a clear understanding of how to set offensive linemen up and counter with secondary moves. There is some inside-outside versatility here as he shows the ability to flex inside on obvious passing downs. While Hubert has the power wanted at the defensive end position, he is an ordinary athlete in terms of first step and flexibility. Even with a borderline athletic profile, Hubert possesses the requisite hand usage and physicality to project favorably as a role player with rush-alignment versatility.

