80 Prospects in 80 Days: Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 47: RB Kenneth Gainwell

College: Memphis

Height: 5'11" Weight: 195 lbs

Draft range: 3rd or 4th round

Analysis: Not a lot of folks know about Kenneth Gainwell, but they should. He is without a doubt one of the most versatile running backs in the entire 2021 draft class. Catching passes out of the backfield comes naturally to him and could be flexed outside if need be. He's a great runner in the open field but can also muscle his way through traffic. The only thing I question is how well he handles pass protection. Aside from that, he is exactly the type of running back that teams will be in search of in the middle rounds.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

In a league that has become increasingly predicated on manipulating space, Gainwell boasts the type of all-around skill-set that can create a ton of mismatch potential. Extremely explosive in tight spaces, Gainwell is a blur once he breaks past the second level, putting defensive backs in some very tough situations in the open field. He is equally as adept as a pass-catcher and a runner. Gainwell is the type of player who can be manipulated in space to get the best out of him. For a smaller back, he has some absurd contact balance to work through traffic. He’s the type of dual-threat option that offers three-down versatility at the next level. His biggest issue is a lack of size. That seriously affects his ability to churn out hard yardage and keep the pile moving. Volume as a runner is going to be the biggest question early on in his career. However, even if he is never able to carry a high workload on the ground, Gainwell is the type of athlete who should hear his name called during the first two rounds of the draft. It’s his explosiveness, contact balance and pass-catching ability that offer him the ability to be an impact playmaker early on in his NFL career.

