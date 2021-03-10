80 Prospects in 80 Days: Miami TE Brevin Jordan

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 31: TE Brevin Jordan

College: Miami

Height: 6'3" Weight: 245 lbs

Draft range: 3rd round

Analysis: The talent in this year's tight end class is phenomenal. Although Brevin Jordan might not be quite up to the level of Kyle Pitts (Florida) and Pat Freiermuth (Penn State), he brings just as much value in the third round.

He's very similar to Pitts in that he looks more like a bigger, thicker wide receiver than he does a tight end. He carries his weight extremely well and can really move. Jordan is a solid route runner and can carve defenses up in the middle of the field but he can also be a deep-ball threat as well as he averaged 15.2 yards per catch in 2020.

Carolina needs to find an upgrade at tight end and getting someone like Jordan should help fix that issue, especially in the red zone.

Analysis from Skip Newton of the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

When you watch Jordan play, his speed and athleticism immediately stand out. He runs routes like a wide receiver and will get yards after the catch. His reliable hands are on full display and he never shies away from being aggressive on 50-50 balls. He uses his strength to break tackles and possesses quick feet to elude defenders. When watching his film, you witness a rare skill-set.

To be successful at the next level, Jordan will need to continue to develop his blocking technique. Although this is not a trait fantasy football managers often look at, it can be important in determining how quickly a prospect is able to get onto and stay on the field.

