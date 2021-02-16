80 Prospects in 80 Days: Michigan OL Jalen Mayfield

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 8: OL Jalen Mayfield

College: Michigan

Height: 6'5" Weight: 320 lbs

Draft range: Top 15-20

Analysis: Mayfield just looks like a guy that can come in right away and make an immediate impact as a rookie. He may only have two years of starting experience, but Mayfield looks like a fifth-year senior that has a ton of games under his belt. Playing in the Big Ten, Mayfield had to go up against some of the nation's top pass rushers including Panthers rookie and former Penn State star, Yetur Gross-Matos and was able to hold his own.

Inside analysis from Brandon Brown of Wolverine Digest on Sports Illustrated:

Coming out of high school, Mayfield looked like a power forward or a big tight end. He actually did shine on the basketball court, which is always a good background for an offensive tackle to have. He was an elite athlete for the tackle position but was undersized. Now at 320 pounds, he’s got plenty of size and strength and still possesses the athleticism that made him an early starter and special player at Michigan.

He’s not super long but he’s got plenty of length to play tackle. The athleticism is there to play on the left side but he’s not 6-7 and doesn’t have those crazy long arms that so many blind-side protectors do, so the right side is probably where he’ll be, just like while he was in Ann Arbor. He’ll be most comfortable there and will probably carve out a 10-plus year career on that side.

