80 Prospects in 80 Days: Minnesota CB Benjamin St-Juste

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 44: CB Benjamin St-Juste

College: Minnesota

Height: 6'3" Weight: 205 lbs

Draft range: 4th round

Analysis: With only 18 career games under his belt, there's not a ton of tape out on Benjamin St-Juste. Due to the Big Ten starting their season late, St-Juste was only able to appear in five games this past fall. Mechanically, St-Juste looks like a well-oiled machine. He just hasn't become a big-time playmaker yet which may scare some teams away from him in the middle rounds. With that said, the tools are there for him to develop into a solid NFL corner, it just may take a little bit of time before he hits his ceiling.

Analysis from Jeremiah Bogan of the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

In what has the makings of a very deep cornerback class, Benjamin St-Juste is a cornerback prospect that is currently being unheralded. He owns everything you want in a Day Two cornerback and is worthy of top-75 overall consideration. Lack of long speed and ball production is what hurts him from possibly being considered even higher than that. With all the makeup of a future starter at the NFL level due to his scheme versatility, St-Juste will be a late riser who goes from being the defensive back of the week, to possibly being the flavor of the month for teams come April.

With zero career interceptions to his name, some will question if he has the ball skills worthy of spending a high draft pick on a cornerback. His lack of interceptions is not fully indicative of his ball skills due to the lack of opportunities of him having to high-point the football. He does have a knack for breaking up passes due to staying in phase with receivers and his ability to show exceptional burst driving downhill out of his breaks. St-Juste also is a finisher as a tackler, showing a willingness to run fit with urgency. He displays an ability to be an efficient tackler on running backs in the open field and on wide receivers when limiting yards after the catch.

