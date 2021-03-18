80 Prospects in 80 Days: North Carolina WR Dyami Brown

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 40: WR Dyami Brown

College: North Carolina

Height: 6'1" Weight: 185 lbs

Draft range: 3rd round

Analysis: After a rather quiet freshman season, Brown exploded onto the scene as a sophomore and followed that up with a just as impressive junior campaign. In his last two years at Carolina, Brown hauled in 106 receptions for 2,133 yards, and 20 touchdowns while averaging 20.2 yards per catch. He's a home run waiting to happen with his breakaway speed and ability to create separation early in his route. If Brown can prove that he can be reliable in the intermediate passing game, he will see the field early in his NFL career.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

The combination of speed and route-running makes Brown challenging to cover. Defensive backs have to respect his ability to make a big play on go routes, making them susceptible to the curls and slants he breaks off with ease. He also makes shortcuts on inside patterns that create enough separation for his quarterback to get him the ball. Brown has enough wiggle to make defenders miss and accelerates quickly to gain yards after the catch. He also uses his arms and body well to create space from defensive backs in contested catch situations.

He tends to lose focus on short passes because he is eager to gain yards after the catch, often leading to drops. If he wants to stick on an NFL roster, he will need to make his hands a lot stickier.

