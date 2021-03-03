80 Prospects in 80 Days: North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 24: OT Dillon Radunz

College: North Dakota State

Height: 6'6" Weight: 305 lbs

Draft range: Early 2nd round

Analysis: The Panthers clearly need some help on the offensive line, especially at offensive tackle where Russell Okung, 32, is set to be a free agent. To help rebuild the offensive line, Radunz seems like the perfect fit. He's a tough, blue-collar type of guy which is exactly what Matt Rhule and his coaching staff are looking for. By re-signing Taylor Moton and drafting Radunz, the Panthers are on the right track to fixing things up front.

Expert analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Possesses tremendous athleticism, experience as a three-year starter and is a highly intelligent player. Radunz demonstrates a high motor, does a nice job on chip blocks and getting down the line while seeking to destroy at the second level. Despite playing in only one game during the 2020 season, Radunz demonstrates advanced technique for the position, highlighted by his dominant performance at the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. He does need to learn how to do a better job finishing his blocks on a more consistent basis and polish up some missteps in pass protection. He will also be fighting the small-school label even while coming from the cream of the crop on the FCS level. Radunz has plenty of room to bulk up an additional 10-15 pounds, which could be beneficial for him to get stronger for the next level. After a standout showing in Mobile, Radunz has a shot to hear his name called in the back end of round one.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.