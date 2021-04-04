80 Prospects in 80 Days: Notre Dame DE Daelin Hayes

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 56: DE Daelin Hayes

College: Notre Dame

Height: 6'3" Weight: 258 lbs

Draft range: 5th round

Analysis: Hayes is a very intriguing prospect to me because his best football is still ahead of him. He's an extremely talented player that just hasn't had the opportunities to showcase his abilities to the fullest extent. Over his career, Hayes totaled 97 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. With time, Hayes can develop into a quality every-down player but will likely be a rotational guy at the start of his career.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Hayes is very explosive in short areas, quickly getting to the top of the arch in a hurry. He possesses the type of powerful body type that should offer some flexibility to work inside on obvious passing situations. Think of Hayes as a canvas that has yet to be touched. Buried at times behind Kareem and Okwara as well as dealing with some durability concerns, Hayes has not been offered the best opportunity to take advantage of opportunities. He has some raw hands, lacking polish to attack leverage points with high success. Hayes is a talented defensive end prospect, but he just hasn’t put it together yet. Some NFL teams who can see the long-term picture with this type of athlete are sure to value him more than others. With his combination of physicality, athletic traits, and potential, Hayes could develop into a valuable contributor.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.