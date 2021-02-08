80 Prospects in 80 Days: Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 1: QB Justin Fields

College: Ohio State

Height: 6'3" Weight: 227 lbs

Draft range: Top 10

Analysis: Fields is not just a good decision-maker, he's an elite decision-maker. He doesn't force throws to try and make a play happen but can do so while being aggressive. As far as arm strength goes, Fields may have the biggest arm in the draft class. He has unbelievable zip on his throws and makes the difficult throws look easy. Fields' ability to run the ball and throw on the run fits the new style of NFL quarterbacks. He may not be ready to start day one but if he's drafted to the right organization, there's no reason that he should not be able to start a month into his rookie season.

Inside analysis from Brendan Gulick of BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated: Justin’s statistics as a college player were very impressive, but I think the thing that stands out even more than his on-field performance is his maturity and leadership. He gave Ohio State EXACTLY what it needed during an extremely uncertain season. Fields was at the front of the #WeWantToPlay movement and his petition online garnered hundreds of thousands of signatures. It takes a special kind of person to be the quarterback at Ohio State and he excelled on and off the field. His teammates loved him and I think that’s something that isn’t talked about enough.

On the field, he’s mobile but I’m not sure I would classify him as a run-first QB. He extends plays nicely and keeps his eyes downfield. He’s very athletic and he’s tough as nails. He took some vicious hits in big games and he rarely came off the field even when he clearly wasn’t 100%. He’s got a very strong arm that I think projects well at the next level. Typically, his accuracy is his strength. Through the first three games this season, he was responsible for more TD’s than he threw incompletions.

One of his teammates told the media that he spent so much time learning the offense on a deeper level this offseason ... to the point where he would run a route for a receiver to show exactly how he thinks the route should be run and why it’s effective. Fields told us earlier this season that he spent last year trying to just make sure he got the offense down to the point where he could run it without making mistakes but wanted this year to deepen his knowledge. It got to the point where he would know which plays Ryan Day wanted to call before they were actually signaled in. The two developed a great relationship together.

I think Fields has a chance to have a great NFL career. If there’s one knock against him, I think there are times he tends to force the ball a little too much to a receiver he locks on at the beginning of a play. Indiana blitzed him like crazy and he struggled that game. But his performance against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl was perhaps the single greatest individual performance in the history of Ohio State football. He’s certainly shown that he can play well against a great defense.

