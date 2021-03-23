80 Prospects in 80 Days: Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Prospect No. 45: RB Trey Sermon

College: Ohio State

Height: 6'1" Weight: 215 lbs

Draft range: 4th round

Analysis: After spending three years at Oklahoma, Trey Sermon chose to enter the transfer portal and elected to finish his career at Ohio State. The move seemed to have worked as he ran for 870 yards and four touchdowns on 116 carries while averaging 7.5 yards per rush (career-high).

Sermon has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and help in pass protection but is mainly going to be a guy that hammers the ball in between the tackles in the NFL. Since he's not a real shifty back, it may limit him to being a short-yardage back at the start of his professional career.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

A barrel of a runner to bring down, Sermon demonstrates great power and balance, in addition to being tough to stop in his tracks. His expertise comes between the tackles, where he is effective using his short-area burst to make precise cuts and change direction quickly. The Georgia native consistently attacks the line of scrimmage and fights his way through high-tackle attempts. Sermon does an outstanding job finishing off his runs while keeping the pile moving and his legs churning. Where he falls short is in the area of his explosiveness. Sermon has some between-the-tackle burst, but outside of that, he is very limited. NFL teams should view Sermon as a straight-line runner with some burst who can add a physical element to any backfield.

