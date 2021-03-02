80 Prospects in 80 Days: Oregon S Jevon Holland

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 23: S Jevon Holland

College: Oregon

Height: 6'1" Weight: 200 lbs

Draft range: 2nd round

Analysis: When you scan through all of the prospects in this year's draft class and try to find a perfect fit for the Panthers' defense, the one guy that you'll notice right away is Jevon Holland. He's a "positionless" player which is exactly the kind of defensive backs that Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow like to have. Holland has great ball skills and is electric with the ball in his hands. He could also add value to a special teams unit with his ability to return punts and kicks.

Holland is a first-round talent that will likely go in round two. Carolina needs to find a replacement for Tre Boston, and Holland could be that guy.

Inside analysis from Max Torres of ScoopDuck.com:

Holland is an incredible athlete. He was an impact player from the moment he stepped on campus in 2018—playing in 13 games as a true freshman and snatching 5 interceptions. He finished his career with nine total interceptions and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist in 2019.

He proved he can hold his own against the big boys—grabbing an interception against Auburn in the 2019 season opener. Holland was versatile at Oregon, primarily playing safety but also shifted around to play significant snaps at slot corner, displaying his strong coverage skills.

He also returned punts in 2019 and averaged more than 15 yards per return. He’s not afraid to step up in run support and established himself as a reliable tackler at the college level.

Holland is a true ball hawk who can make plays with the ball in his hand after the interception and is one of the stronger defensive backs to come through Eugene. He is slated to be selected as a late first, early second round of many NFL mock drafts after just two seasons of play.

