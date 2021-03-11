80 Prospects in 80 Days: Pitt DL Jalen Twyman

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Prospect No. 32: DL Jalen Twyman

College: Pitt

Height: 6'2" Weight: 290 lbs

Draft range: 3rd round

Analysis: Twyman had a monster sophomore season in 2019 registering 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. He decided to opt-out of the 2020 season to prepare for this year's draft, which may be a concern to some teams. How long will it take he and the others who opted out to get back into game shape and will they be rusty from taking the year off from game action?

As far as what he's put on tape, he's a high-motor, extremely talented inside pass rusher. For anyone to reach double-digit sack totals as an interior defensive lineman is pretty special.

The Panthers need to find a partner for the young Derrick Brown who is more of a run stopper/disrupter. Adding a pass rusher alongside Brown would take the Panthers' defense to another level.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Strengths: Good initial quickness off the snap to threaten gaps, with the core flexibility to “get skinny” to squeeze through. Effective pairing of his upper and lower, showing a powerful hand-slap and lower-body deke to swim his way through the line of scrimmage. Active hands with good grip and overall upper body strength to rip and release.

Effective bull rusher when he keeps his pads low and his legs driving. Locates the ball quickly and shows terrific effort laterally and downfield in pursuit.

Disproportionately long arms with good hand-eye coordination to trip up ballcarriers. No known injury or off-field concerns.

Weaknesses: Lacks an explosive element to his game. Overly reliant on his initial quickness to gain an advantage against blockers, too often getting caught in a stalemate at the point of attack. Lacks ideal bulk and gets pushed off the line too easily, struggling to anchor when teams run right at him. Can be collapsed by double-teams when he isn’t able to slither between them. Surprisingly heavy-footed when rushing the quarterback given his production, showing just average agility and closing speed for an “undersized” interior pass-rush specialist. Average height and ball awareness for passing lanes, tipping just two throws in 21 career games. Has zero forced fumbles (or fumble recoveries) during that time, as well.

