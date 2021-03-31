Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
80 Prospects in 80 Days: South Carolina WR Shi Smith

An in-depth scouting report of the talented receiver from South Carolina.
Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 53: WR Shi Smith

College: South Carolina

Height: 5'10" Weight: 190 lbs

Draft range: 4th-5th round

Analysis: Shi Smith is an explosive receiver that can do just about a little bit of everything. Unfortunately, he never got to fully showcase his skills due to the poor quarterback play he had during his time at South Carolina. Once he gets on an NFL roster with good quarterback play, he could easily develop into a solid No. 3 receiver, maybe a No. 2 if he takes his game to the next level.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Shi Smith follows on the line of Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards as versatile playmakers on the outside. With a smooth athletic profile, including short-area explosiveness and straight-line speed, Smith is a tough cover for opposing defensive backs. He is a crafty route runner who has a clear understanding of blind spots in coverage and how to attack leverage. After a bit of a down 2019 season, Smith responded in a big way during 2020. Smith is a YAC monster who presents a headache in post-catch situations, using his natural athleticism to navigate the open field. In a strong 2021 wide receiver group, Smith has the traits to be one of the more coveted slot receivers in the entire class.

