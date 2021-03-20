80 Prospects in 80 Days: Syracuse S Andre Cisco

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 42: S Andre Cisco

College: Syracuse

Height: 6'0" Weight: 210 lbs

Draft range: 4th round

Analysis: The most obvious strength of Cisco is his playmaking ability as he always seems to be around the ball. He totaled 13 interceptions in just 24 career games and also registered 14 pass deflections.

The one thing that's holding him back from being an early-round pick is consistency with tackling in the open field. He's had flashes of good and bad moments and for him to thrive in the NFL, he has to become more reliable when it comes to making those plays.

Analysis from Ric Serritella of the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

At Syracuse, he just proved to be a true ball hawk. We project him at the next level as a boundary safety. He's going to thrive playing in the box and stuffing the run. That's what he does very well. He has great instincts, shows good anticipation. Very good straight-line speed from point A to point B. In ball pursuit, he's very quick there. An explosive hitter. A workout warrior. Had there been a combine or if he does get an opportunity to compete at the combine, I do think that is where he kind of picks up some ground on what I believe is a pretty strong safety class.

In terms of what he needs to improve, talking to coach Babers, he can be a little bit better tackler. Specifically making sure he's in a better position to make the tackle. While his instincts and anticipation are great, he just needs to do a better job of being in the right position. The other question is there going to be durability coming off of the injury. In 2019 he missed three games I think to a leg injury.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.