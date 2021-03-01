80 Prospects in 80 Days: TCU S Trevon Moehrig

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 22: S Trevon Moehrig

College: TCU

Height: 6'2" Weight: 202 lbs

Draft range: Early-mid 2nd round

Analysis: It's no question as to why Trevon Moehrig is considered one of the top safeties in the 2021 NFL Draft class. This guy has tremendous speed, instincts, and a knack for making plays in a variety of ways. He does a good job of reading the quarterback's eyes and makes a good beat on the ball, especially screens, and passes out in the flat - he sniffs those out with ease.

The one thing that really jumps off the screen with Moehrig is how consistent he is tackling in the open space in one on one situations. Some defensive backs can get a little aggressive which allows the receiver to make one juke and cut the opposite way. Moehig is patient but collapses down on the receiver leaving very little room for any cut to be made.

Although Moehrig is an exceptional safety, I believe he could be utilized at corner as well. His coverage skills are second to none and is one of the best in man-to-man situations. Personally, I think he could handle playing the SAM linebacker position as well if he can pack on about 10-15 more pounds. We already know he can hang with some of the bigger, more physical receivers in the passing game, so I don't believe it would be much of a challenging transition for him.

Moehrig may be projected to go in the early parts of the 2nd round, but I would not be shocked if someone took him late in the first. His potential is through the roof and he is only beginning to scratch the surface.

