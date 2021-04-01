80 Prospects in 80 Days: Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 54: QB Kellen Mond

College: Texas A&M

Height: 6'2" Weight: 217 lbs

Draft range: 4th-5th round

Analysis: I've never been a huge believer in Mond from the start but the more I watch his tape, the more I think he has a chance to make it in the league. Will he ever be the franchise quarterback for an NFL team? Maybe, but he has a long way to go before he's at that level. However, taking Mond in the later rounds could have some value, sort of like how the Dallas Cowboys drafted Dak Prescott a few years ago.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

The starting quarterback for the Aggies the better part of the last three seasons, Mond keeps reeling evaluators back in with his combination of athleticism and deep-level arm talent. With some of the best bucket throws in the entire 2021 NFL Draft class, the talent is obviously there. Outside the numbers, Mond flashes some big-time ability and stable enough ball placement. Some will convince themselves that this is a next-level starting option with some refinement. Then the shortcomings bring back reality. There is an absence of next-level throws to the middle of the field, seriously affecting his consistency to stay in rhythm. Mond is a mechanical thrower who lacks flexibility to throw from varying platforms in the pocket. He is a mess inside the pocket, seemingly frantic when forced to manage pressure. Mond will ultimately be coined as a “developmental prospect with high upside,” but his inability to win within pressure threatens his abilities to stick long term.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.