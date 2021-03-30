80 Prospects in 80 Days: Texas S Caden Sterns

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 52: S Caden Sterns

College: Texas

Height: 6'1" Weight: 210 lbs

Draft range: 5th round

Analysis: Sterns emerged into one of the top safeties in the Big 12 throughout the course of his career, but there are still several areas of his game that he can develop. I'm not sure he would be quite ready to step in and make an impact right away but down the road, Sterns should bring some value to an NFL defense.

Analysis from Mike Fisher NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Sterns is working to overcome some injuries as a Longhorn, maybe some performance struggles, and surely some questions about his ability, athletically, to take it to the next level.

But he showed off and showed up in a few positive ways in that latter department.

Sterns ran his 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds. He recorded a time of 4.16 seconds in the shuttle. And he got high with a 42-inch vertical leap, all in an effort to demonstrate that his good work as a freshman was the real thing, and that it will translate to the NFL.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.