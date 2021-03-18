80 Prospects in 80 Days: UCLA DL Osa Odighizuwa

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

Prospect No. 39: DL Osa Odighizuwa

College: UCLA

Height: 6'2" Weight: 280 lbs

Draft range: 3rd round

Analysis: There are very few prospects in this draft class that can affect the pocket better than Osa Odighizuwa. In his four seasons at UCLA, Odighizuwa registered 27.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Those may not seem like great numbers over four years but he did several things that disrupted a big play from happening that won't show up on a stat sheet. Odighizuwa appears to be a third-rounder but I wouldn't be all that shocked to see him slip to the fourth round. He's more of a specialist than an every-down player at the next level and I'm not so sure that many teams will want to draft that caliber of a player in the third round.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

At just 280 pounds with below-average height/length, Odighizuwa is an undersized defensive line piece who is extremely flexible. He has flashed the ability to win early in reps with surprising bend from the inside. His hand usage is nice, showing the ability to win inside and gain leverage on a down-to-down basis. Odighizuwa will be extremely scheme-specific and might lack the ideal physical profile to play a high volume of snaps. He can’t counteract physicality at the point of attack consistently with even less success working through double teams. His best role early on could be as a sub-package 3-technique who makes his impact on obvious passing downs. With his lack of length, teams running mostly odd fronts will not be as high on him as others. Odighizuwa is an interesting athlete and with his ability as a penetrator, there is a role for him at the next level, maybe just not for a high volume of snaps early on in his career.

