80 Prospects in 80 Days: USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

Prospect No. 5: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

College: USC

Height: 6'4" Weight: 315 lbs

Draft range: Top 10

Analysis: There is a glaring need for the Panthers to upgrade their offensive line this offseason and the draft will be just one of several avenues the team could take to do so.

There's a lot to like about Alijah Vera-Tucker. He's got great explosiveness in run blocking, great footwork in pass protection, and packs a punch with his strong hands. Vera-Tucker has played multiple spots on the offensive line which gives a team like the Panthers some flexibility. However, I think he projects best as an interior lineman. He'll still need to pack on another 15 pounds or so but that should be no problem once he gets into an NFL strength program.

Vera-Tucker is a really good looking prospect but unless the Panthers trade back a few spots, I think he would be a little bit of a reach at No. 8.

Inside analysis from Claudette Montana Pattison of All Trojans on Sports Illustrated:

Although USC has seven players entering the 2021 NFL Draft, USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker's resume is arguably the strongest. His versatility is what sets him apart. Vera-Tucker played both tackle and guard during his time at USC and showed tremendous strength and athleticism in Graham Harrell's pass-heavy offense.

His experience playing both positions makes him more valuable as a potential NFL prospect, as teams who need help at either position could select him. Having one player that can fill multiple roles is invaluable for any elite offense.

His decision to opt back in for the 2020 college football season when the Pac-12 resumed play was smart and undoubtedly helped his draft stock. After USC lost starting left tackle Austin Jackson to the NFL, Vera-Tucker stepped up to fill the offensive void.

His contributions at the left tackle position helped him earn First Team All Pac-12 honors, the Morris Trophy, USC's 5-1 record, and a shot at the Pac-12 title. The redshirt junior also exemplified leadership this season, as AVT was one of Troy's four-team captains in 2020.

