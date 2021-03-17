80 Prospects in 80 Days: Vanderbilt DE Dayo Odeyingbo

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 38: DE Dayo Odeyingbo

College: Vanderbilt

Height: 6'6" Weight: 275 lbs

Draft range: 3rd round

Analysis: Odeyingbo improved each season during his time at Vanderbilt yet I feel like he still has a long way to go before he hits his ceiling and I mean that in a good way. If he continues to develop at this pace, he will be one of the best mid-round selections of this draft when we look back on it three to four years from now. I love the energy and tenacity that he brings to the game. Now, if he can just become a little more explosive, he will become the complete package as an edge rusher.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

There might not be a more underrated defensive lineman in the entire 2021 draft class than Odeyingbo. Blessed with long limbs and a frame to add a significant amount of weight, Odeyingbo is the prototype five-technique in an odd-man front. Tight ends have a tough time down-blocking him as he uses every inch of his frame to press and fight off pressure. He has some surprising anchor for a wiry frame, dropping his pad level and holding firm at the point of attack. While he aligned more on the edge at Vanderbilt, there is some Malik Jackson to Odeyingbo’s game. He has some penetration ability that should be able to be utilized up and down the line of scrimmage. He has shown the ability to push the pocket with his length and athleticism but has inconsistent hand usage and power to do it consistently. There is some growth that needs to occur in his game, which is both troubling short-term and exciting for the long haul. With his combination of length, athleticism, versatility, and growth potential, Odeyingbo was considered a top 100 prospect. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in January while training for the draft and is unlikely to play in 2021, which makes Odeyingbo a day three risk/reward selection.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.