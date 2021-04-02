80 Prospects in 80 Days: Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 28th

5th Round: Mar. 29th - Apr. 7th

6th Round: Apr. 8th - Apr. 17th

7th Round: Apr. 18th - Apr. 27th

Prospect No. 55: QB Jamie Newman

College: Wake Forest

Height: 6'4" Weight: 230 lbs

Draft range: 4th-5th round

Analysis: Of the mid-late round quarterbacks Newman is one of my favorites. Super athletic and can really sling the football. One of the first things you'll notice when watching his tape is how comfortable he is even in a crowded pocket. He doesn't mind taking hits to deliver the perfect ball and that's something scouts love with him. He goes through his progressions and if nothing is there, he doesn't panic. He either waits a little bit longer or will take off with his feet. Newman has a big-time arm but he still has room for it to get even stronger. Controlling those deep balls and putting it where he needs it to go is something that he must improve. He can be a little erratic at times, which is why he's hovering around 60% completion percentage for his career.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

An athletic quarterback who moves around the pocket well, Newman can move the chains with his legs when the play breaks down. Newman is tough and can take hits. He has enough arm strength to toss it anywhere on the field, but he won't overwhelm anyone with his arm. His best accuracy tends to come in the short-to-intermediate range of the field. However, Newman does demonstrate excellent patience in the pocket and he is rarely flustered. He must do a better job of reading the field and not stare down his main option, which often results in turnovers and missed opportunities. Experience is not on his side, as he only has one full season under his belt as a college starter. He is sure to be a project and his upside is as great as any quarterback in the draft, but there is some unknown to him. After transferring from Wake Forest to Georgia, Newman decided to opt-out of the 2020 season, without ever taking a snap for the Bulldogs, leading some in the scouting community to question whether he struggled to pick up the playbook during his transition. With an impressive combination of arm strength, size, and athleticism, Newman projects as a mid-round gamble who could pay huge dividends down the road.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.