80 Prospects in 80 Days: Washington CB Elijah Molden

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 35: CB Elijah Molden

College: Washington

Height: 5'10" Weight: 190 lbs

Draft range: Early 3rd round

Analysis from Jeremiah Bogan of the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Washington’s Elijah Molden fits the mold of what could be the next Honey Badger. Lacking long speed and length, Molden wins with his ability to have natural instincts finding the football. He is the best run supporting cornerback in this class with a quick trigger to set a firm edge in the run game and be an efficient tackler. He has an excellent feel for taking away the football not just in the air but forcing fumbles in a way that in a manner similar to vintage Tyrann Mathieu. Molden will win with elite instincts at the next level that is mixed in with a competitive nature to fill the role as both a starting nickel with value to give you snaps as a two-high safety.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.