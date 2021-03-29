80 Prospects in 80 Days: West Virginia DL Darius Stills

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Prospect No. 51: DL Darius Stills

College: West Virginia

Height: 6'1" Weight: 285 lbs

Draft range: 3rd-4th round

Analysis: Stills exploded onto the season in 2019 as a junior finishing the season with 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Is size a concern? Sure, but I don't think it will limit him at the next level. He has got tremendous lower body strength and uses his athleticism to get past his guy. Strength is certainly there but his quickness is what jumps out to me. Stills has a knack for making plays behind the line of scrimmage and if he can prove that he can do it consistently early on, he'll make his way onto the field more and more.

Analysis from Zack Patraw NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Darius Stills generally plays inside as a three-technique or a one-technique. He appears better working as a 2i with an inside shade on the guard. His quickness off of the snap and his explosive get off are tough for guards to match on the inside. He beats offensive linemen to the punch and can get to the inside shoulder quickly to turn and get the offensive lineman in a chase position. Stills is best as a pass rusher. He uses his hands really well and has a solid counter and rushes with a thought-out plan. He can be used as a pocket mover in the passing game that can penetrate up the middle and cause the quarterback to move off of his spot and get him uncomfortable. This will help outside edge rushers to get pressure on the opposing team’s quarterback.

