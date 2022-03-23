Skip to main content

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Appalachian State LB D'Marco Jackson

Taking a look at D'Marco Jackson out of App State.

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 55: LB D'Marco Jackson

College: Appalachian State

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 229

Draft range: 4th-5th

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Jackson is a downhill linebacker for Appalachian State. He lives off the physical mentality to attack running backs in the hole and drive them back. At six-foot 230-pounds, Jackson is built like the modern NFL linebacker, but doesn’t carry the same coverage ability right now. He’s got exceptional length and the run stopping capabilities to put himself on NFL depth charts at the very least. Give him time to develop as a zone dropper. Jackson could win in the passing game by keeping everything in front of him and making consistent tackles. Look out for Jackson as a valuable early day three prospect.

