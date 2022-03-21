90 Prospects in 90 Days: Baylor LB Terrel Bernard

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 49: LB Terrel Bernard

College: Baylor

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 223

Draft range: 4th

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Bernard is an athletic weakside linebacker who can chase down runs with his sideline to sideline speed and impressive motor. He makes plays as a blitzer and has enough flashes in zone coverage to be a potential three down linebacker. Bernard has just adequate instincts versus the run, adequate mental processing versus motion and misdirection and bites on play action too often, putting himself out of position. He can be a decent backup early on and progress into an average starter in the right scheme.

