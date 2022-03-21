Skip to main content

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Boston College OL Alec Lindstrom

Taking a closer look at Alec Lindstrom from Boston College.

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 46: IOL Alec Lindstrom

College: Boston College

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 296

Draft range: 4th

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Alec Lindstrom is a part of a dominant offensive line at Boston College where there are potentially four draftable players. Lindstrom is the third of the bunch but is one of the best centers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Lindstrom wins in the pass game with excellent intelligence, ability to generate tons of power in tight spaces and ridiculous double-team reps that show domination. In the run game he shows the ability to move to the second level and effect the play, as well as the ability to open holes with solid reach blocking and drive blocking. Lindstrom needs to improve his overall athleticism to get to an all-pro level in the league and needs to show an ability to handle a man-to-man blocking scheme. He could find himself drafted in the mid-day-two range.

