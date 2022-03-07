90 Prospects in 90 Days: Chattanooga OL Cole Strange

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 39: OL Cole Strange

College: Chattanooga

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 307

Draft range: 3rd-4th

Analysis: Another interior lineman that can play multiple spots, including center. He had a really good week at the NFL Combine and potentially cemented himself as a late third round selection. He does need to bulk up a little bit to play guard at the next level, but with some time, he could end up being a decent starter in the league.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Small-school offensive linemen always seem to work their way into mid-to-early round draft slots. One such player could be Chattanooga’s Cole Strange. The athletic lineman boasts impressive movement skills and power. He has shown dominance against high-level competition such as Kentucky. That said, Strange is limited by incomplete technique. His weight distribution and traits should make him an early backup; he has reliable starter potential.

