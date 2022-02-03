90 Prospects in 90 Days: Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 7: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Garnder

College: Cincinnati

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 188

Draft range: Top 10-15

Analysis: If the Panthers take another corner in the top ten, the fan base may lose their minds. Daniel Jeremiah pegged Gardner to Carolina in his first mock draft which came as a bit of a surprise. However, I understand the thinking with both Donte Jackson and Stephon Gilmore hitting free agency. Even if they both walk, Carolina still has Jaycee Horn, C.J. Henderson, A.J. Bouye, Keith Taylor Jr., and Stanley Thomas-Oliver III under contract through next season. Gardner is arguably the best man cover corner in this draft and the thought of him and Horn locking down receivers may become appealing to GM Scott Fitterer.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner offers extreme length as an outside corner. His mix of speed, length and physicality makes him a very good outside corner who can handle receivers working on the vertical plane. Gardner excels in press-man coverage to get the best out of his physical abilities. His deficiencies come in off coverage or when dealing with underneath routes because of the short-area quickness isn’t always there. If he can further develop his vision and ball skills, Gardner will be able to assert himself as a first-round corner in this class.

