90 Prospects in 90 Days: Cincinnati LB Darrian Beavers

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 42: LB Darrian Beavers

College: Cincinnati

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 237

Draft range: 4th

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

After spending two years at Connecticut, Darrian Beavers transferred to the Cincinnati Bearcats. The linebacker is a bigger-bodied, lengthy player at the second level of the defense who can also provide some versatility. He shows good intelligence throughout his game, especially in coverage, getting good depth on his drops into zones and being able to read the quarterback’s eyes. He lacks the athleticism and foot speed to have a huge impact at the next level. Despite his size, Beavers struggles with his ability to finish plays off because of inconsistent tackling technique out in space.

