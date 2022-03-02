90 Prospects in 90 Days: Florida DL Zachary Carter

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 34: DL Zachary Carter

College: Florida

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 287

Draft range: 3rd

Analysis: Carter could line up as a rush end or as a 3-tech. He has powerful hands which gives him the ability to shed blocks rather effortlessly and make plays behind the line of scrimmage. Positional flexibility is something Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow loves to have and that's exactly what Carter offers.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

At his current size, Zachary Carter has a tweener build. In terms of raw ability and traits, he has the better composition to be a traditional defensive end in an even-front defense. At Florida, he moves inside and outside depending on the give look on the play. He plays with suddenness and quick hands on the edge to get pressure, as well as displaying speed-to-power from time to time. He doesn’t have the necessary play strength up front to make an impact in run defense, though. If a team gets his body right to play defensive end, he can be a viable rotational option.

