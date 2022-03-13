90 Prospects in 90 Days: Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 44: CB Derion Kendrick

College: Georgia

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 194

Draft range: 4th

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Fleet-footed, versatile, technical corner who made a big jump from 2020 to 2021. Playing a multitude of coverages and techniques this season for the Bulldogs, Kendrick thrives in press bail and relies on his hip fluidity to keep in in the play while giving receivers a big cushion. His technique is solid in that press bail, off-man, and in zone coverage, but it could specifically use some work in press man. He has a tendency to give the outside by false stepping with his inside foot and then will pop his hips and pads vertical when transitioning the hips, but he’s a good athlete and can recover well. In the run game, he is very willing to make tackles and take on blocks but won’t pop off the screen with any strength. Despite this, his technique when shedding blockers is above average, and he doesn’t give up the alley very easily. Kendrick is a versatile corner but finds his best success in man coverage. He even has some experience at post safety, but likely projects as an outside corner who can play in any scheme.

