90 Prospects in 90 Days: Georgia LB Quay Walker

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 40: LB Quay Walker

College: Georgia

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 241

Draft range: 3rd-4th

Analysis: The Panthers need to add depth at linebacker but they also need more speed at the position. Quay Walker has loads of it. Walker ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine which ranked him fourth among all linebackers. His speed and ability to consistently shed off blocks makes him an intriguing pick on day three.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Inside linebacker who lines up as an overhang and on the line of scrimmage occasionally. Walker possesses great length. His speed and range are good, getting sideline to sideline and closing quickly. He can carry tight ends up the seam and shows good acceleration. Thanks to his athleticism, Walker excels in pursuit and is dangerous on the blitz, avoiding blocking running backs. He is very good at stacking and shedding, possessing the length and physicality required. In space, he shows quick and violent hands to beat climbing blockers. Walker uses his length to bail him out when he takes an unfavorable angle as a tackler. He is active in coverage with good foot speed, using his length, he can break up passes from behind.

