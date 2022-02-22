90 Prospects in 90 Days: Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 25: OL Jamaree Salyer

College: Georgia

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 320

Draft range: 2nd-3rd

Analysis: Salyer isn't as rangy or as athletic as you'd expect him to be considering how undersized he is but is pretty rock sold in pass pro. He has the versatility to play all five spots on the offensive line. To play guard in the NFL, he will need to pad on a little bit of weight. I don't like him nearly as much as a tackle because of his lack of range, so either guard or center seems to be the best spot for him moving forward.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

A versatile offensive lineman with good weight and length. Salyer is a poised, well-coached pass protector who displays active hands and feet as well as good punch timing and location. He is a limited athlete which gives him issues in pass protection and when asked to move in the run game. Salyer projects as a depth offensive lineman with his ideal position at guard. His lack of mobility limits him to a scheme that does not ask him to move much.

