90 Prospects in 90 Days: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 11: C Tyler Linderbaum

College: Iowa

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 289

Draft range: Top 15

Analysis: Matt Paradis is a free agent and given that he is 32, it might be time to go with a younger option with a much higher ceiling. Linderbaum is going to be a terrific pro and likely an All-Pro caliber center. If they can get a good package of picks to move down to the middle of the first round and can feel good about their chances of drafting Linderbaum, the Panthers should do it.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Linderbaum is a near-perfect prospect, both on and off the field. He makes special reach and combo blocks in a zone scheme and understands angles and leverage necessary for gap/power schemes. Linderbaum displays the awareness in pass protection that makes his teammates better and is very dependable when mirroring and anchoring. He can be a day one starter for half of the league and has the potential to be a top-3 player at the position.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.