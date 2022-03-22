90 Prospects in 90 Days: Iowa State DL Eyioma Uwazurike

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 54: DL Eyioma Uwazurike

College: Iowa State

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 316

Draft range: 4th

Analysis: Returning to school for another year really paid off for Uwazurike. Had he come out a year ago, he may have been a late day three pick or possible even an undrafted free agent. He went back to Iowa State and became one of the best interior defensive linemen in the Big 12. On the season, Uwazurike racked up 43 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Eyioma Uwazurike has a stout and thick frame which leads to a natural leverage advantage and he brings physicality to the trenches. Versus the run, Uwazurike is best versus gap scheme base blocks, where he regularly plays with low pad level and when he strikes his hands before his blocker does, he can stack blocks to control the point of attack with force. Occasionally, Uwazurike shows flashes of a swim move to disengage from blockers and create penetration behind the line of scrimmage. In addition, it’s a pleasure to watch a guy with his size have a good motor as Uwazurike will regularly chase down plays to the sideline or past the sticks, showing competitiveness. Versus the pass, Uwazurike has found a niche as an interior rusher who can collapse the pocket with his natural power. He demonstrates immense play strength by getting low, achieving inside hand placement and driving his legs to create displacement.

