90 Prospects in 90 Days: Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 50: TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

College: Maryland

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 238

Draft range: 4th

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Chigoziem Okonkwo is an experienced tight end for the Terrapins who has found a lot of success as a blocker in his collegiate career. He possesses all the traits to continue to develop as a blocker at the next level. He is still relatively raw as a receiver, with this season being his first with good production. He can threaten the seam or create yards after the catch when receiving the ball in the flat or on a screen. Okonkwo can be a solid special teamer and depth option for a team.

