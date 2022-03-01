90 Prospects in 90 Days: Memphis C Dylan Parham

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Prospect No. 33: C Dylan Parham

College: Memphis

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 313

Draft range: 3rd

Analysis: Parham had a solid week at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile and unquestionably raised his draft stock. He took reps at both center and guard looking fluid at both spots. He will be available in round three, bu tif he somehow slips to the fourth, it would be an easy choice for the Panthers at that point. Parham has powerful hands, lending him to be an elite run blocker. Has starter potential for sure.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Quick moving interior prospect for the Tigers. With a stout build, Parham is able to come off the ball with low. His pad level stays low throughout the rep and keeps himself underneath the defender. Smooth mover in space, Parham pulls out in space well and can block downfield. Lines up defenders at the second level, keeps his eyes in the right area. Posture in pass protection is good, keeps a flat black and sinks into his hips. His wide base allows him to stay away from bending at the waist and losing balance. When shooting his hands, Parham lands them consistently and keeps his hands inside the chest. Runs his legs well when engaged as a run blocker.

