90 Prospects in 90 Days: Memphis WR Calvin Austin III

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 36: WR Calvin Austin III

College: Memphis

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 170

Draft range: 3rd

Analysis: The Panthers need to find a No. 3 receiver. There is still belief that last year's 2nd round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. could be that guy, but it wouldn't hurt to add some competition to the mix. I could see the Panthers using someone like Austin in a very similar way to how Curtis Samuel was utilized in 2020. He can line up at several different spots and can make plays in space with the ball in his hands. Carolina needs to get back to carving up the underneath/middle of the field which will open up stuff on the outside for Robby Anderson and DJ Moore.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Quick, elusive receiver that slices through defenses with ease. His ability to separate throughout his routes is special, but is held back with his size and weight. Many teams may not see a role in their offense for Austin, but could step in and make an impact on special teams right away. A dangerous return man and would make a fantastic gunner, NFL teams are always looking for players that can play special teams. May only be a gadget player, but has a unique skill set that could intrigue NFL teams.

