90 Prospects in 90 Days: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 9: DE Aidan Hutchinson

College: Michigan

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 260

Draft range: Top 5-10

Analysis: If the Panthers are unable to bring back Haason Reddick, Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux could be in play, that's if they stay on the board that long. The only thing that scares me with Hutchinson, even for those mocking him to Detroit at No. 2 is that he only had one very productive season. In 2021, he totaled 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He dominated in the Ohio State game which is what led to him rising up draft boards. The year before he was hurt and only played in two games and as a sophomore in 2019, he posted just three sacks. He doesn't have elite strength or speed, so I'd be weary of taking him so high in the draft. Even if he were to fall to the Panthers at six, I don't know if he'd be my first choice.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

The efficacy of Michigan’s defense can be largely attributed to the team’s spectacular pass rush. One key piece of that unit is Aidan Hutchinson, a career contributor whose rise in 2021 is seemingly fueled by excellent hand usage and power. A solid mover, he can beat linemen that exhibit poor technique. He is also a strong run defender. That said, Hutchinson’s stiff lower half impacts every aspect of his game. He plays with a high pad level and cannot reliably attack the outside track. He projects as an immediate starter with Pro Bowl potential.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.