90 Prospects in 90 Days: Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 13: EDGE David Ojabo

College: Michigan

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 250

Draft range: Top 15

Analysis: Ojabo is one of my favorite prospects in this draft class. He super athletic and is just beginning to tap into his potential. I don't know if he will be a ten plus sacks a year guy, but his skillset could make that possible. Positional flexibility is possible with Ojabo as well depending on what defense he lands in/what weight he plays at in the NFL.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Springy two-point stance rusher with very good length and great explosiveness. Ojabo is tough to block on an island due to his quickness and threatens the outside shoulder. He struggles to process and fails to take advantage of oversetting tackles consistently. His average ankle flexion prevents him from turning tight corners. Ojabo projects as a developmental pass rusher who can get on the field as a designated speed pass rusher in his rookie season. As he continues to develop his game, he has the athleticism to develop into one of the better rushers in the league by adding a bull rush and improving his hand violence.

