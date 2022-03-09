90 Prospects in 90 Days: Montana State LB Troy Andersen

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Prospect No. 41: LB Troy Andersen

College: Montana State

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 242

Draft range: 4th

Analysis:

Anderson is an intriguing prospect. He may be more of an option post-draft but when you get into the later rounds, it's no longer about value. Anderson began his career on the opposite side of the ball as a quarterback where he threw for 1,195 yards and rushed for another 1,412 in 2018. He made the switch to linebacker and flourished this past season recording 111 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Andersen was one of the most pleasant watches among small school guys. He has athleticism that usually isn’t found at linebacker for this level. Played quarterback/fullback/running back for Montana State and only recently made the switch to linebacker. He can play any side of the formation and be an impact player. In coverage, Andersen can be a difference maker as a spot dropper, great poise when routes cross behind and moves with them. In big games, Andersen made plays on third and fourth down where you count on your linebackers to be game changers. A bit older of a prospect as a 5th year player, but has a lot of good football ahead of him. He could see a huge rise with the senior bowl and being an intriguing linebacker prospect on day two.

