90 Prospects in 90 Days: Nevada QB Carson Strong

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 27: QB Carson Strong

College: Nevada

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 226

Draft range: 2nd-3rd

Analysis: Love this kid's upside, but there is some work to be done. He isn't much of a threat with his legs which means he needs to be really sharp through the air. He has done so in flashes but has some issues with consistency. If he goes to the right team and isn't thrust into a starting role immediately, I like his chances to develop into a really good NFL quarterback. The Panthers will take a look at him, but not sure he fits what they are looking for at the position.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Strong-armed quarterback with great anticipation, excellent touch and an understanding for leverage. Strong goes through his reads decisively showing an understanding of offensive and defensive intent. Bad decisions can come late in progressions and he can come up short with his deep ball. Strong projects as a starting quarterback early on in his career, thanks to his physical talent and football intelligence he should adapt to an NFL offense quickly. No unfixable flaws mean that he can become a quality starter and franchise quarterback by the end of his rookie contract.

