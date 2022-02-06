90 Prospects in 90 Days: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

Each day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly thirteen prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Jan 28th - Feb 11th (15 players)

2nd Round: Feb 12th - Feb 24th (13 players)

3rd Round: Feb 25th - Mar 9th (13 players)

4th Round: Mar 10th - Mar 22nd (13 players)

5th Round: Mar 23rd - Apr 4th (13 players)

6th Round: Apr 5th - Apr 17th (12 players)

7th Round: Apr 18th - 28th (11 players)

Prospect No. 10: OT Trevor Penning

College: Northern Iowa

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 330

Draft range: Top 10-15

Analysis: Penning is one of my favorite tackles in the draft largely because he is severely underrated. Since many don't know of him, he regarded mainly as a back half of the first round pick. As we get deeper into the draft process, I think we'll see teams have him in the top 10 or 15 of their respective draft boards. This dude racks up pancakes left and right and is dominant in pass protection as well. Very rock solid tackle that has the look of a day one starter. I don't see Carolina taking him at six, so this is more of an option if they were to trade down into the middle of the first round.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Trevor Penning is an extremely powerful, experienced offensive tackle for Northern Iowa. He was put on the map last year, playing alongside former third-round pick Spencer Brown. He is known for his size, length and raw power as a blocker. He shows unreal flexibility for a guy of his stature. In pass protection, he possesses the required first step and length to deal with pass rushers around the edge. He must work on playing with a more consistent play-to-play platform to improve balance and anchor ability. As a run blocker, he has a never-ending motor that can drive defenders up and out of his gap assignment.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.